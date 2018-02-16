WrestlingInc.com

Rich Swann WrestleMania 34 Week Booking, What Airs After Monday's RAW, Lana's First Main Roster Win

By Marc Middleton | February 16, 2018

- Cathy Kelley looks at Lana's first main roster win on last Tuesday's Mixed Match Challenge episode. As noted, Lana and Rusev defeated Elias and Bayley to advance in the tournament. They will now face the winner of this week's match, Nia Jax and Apollo Crews vs. WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

- A new thirty-minute episode of WWE Photo Shoot will premiere on the WWE Network after Monday's RAW goes off the air. The episode will feature RAW General Manager Kurt Angle. Below is the synopsis:

"WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle gives the inside story behind some of the unpredictable ups and downs throughout his illustrious career."

Kurt Angle Says TNA Will Be Discussed On Next 'Table For 3' With Shane McMahon And AJ Styles
- Rich Swann has been announced for the House of Hardcore shows on March 23rd in St. James, NY, March 24th in Philadelphia and April 7th in New Orleans during WrestleMania 34 Week. As noted, Swann and WWE mutually agreed to part ways earlier this week. Swann was cleared of all domestic charges back in January but WWE never brought him back from the suspension that was handed down following his arrest in December.

Swann has not commented on his departure as of this writing but he did re-tweet this post from HOH's Tommy Dreamer:

