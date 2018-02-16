Randy Orton Comments On Recent School Shooting, NXT Star Talks About The Rock, Elimination Chamber

- Above is the Elimination Chamber match from last year featuring then WWE Champion John Cena, Dean Ambrose, Bray Wyatt, The Miz, Baron Corbin, and AJ Styles. The final two in the match were Wyatt and Styles with Wyatt countering the Phenomenal Forearm into Sister Abigail for the win.

- Billie Kay spoke briefly with The Daily Telegraph and talked about how The Rock was an inspiration for her when she first got interested pro wrestling.

"For me, when I saw The Rock, with his music hit, when he spoke on the microphone, when he performed in the ring, the way he would pull with the electricity he had was something I was immediately drawn to."

See Also Rumor On WWE Considering Four Big Names For Ronda Rousey's Partner At WrestleMania 34

- Earlier today, Randy Orton posted the photo below on the recent school shooting that occurred at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida Parkland, Florida. Orton also responded to a person who reacted sarcastically in the comments about how schools should handle things going forward.

"@heel_braxton Just throw some thoughts and prayers at it Randy, I'm sure it'll turn out fine."

"@randyorton @heel_braxton it would help. But what really needs to be done is every school have cameras in classrooms and an armed guard former special forces somebody who can put a bullet between the kids eyes before so many lives are lost. If these kids are told to huddle together in a group on the floor when an intruder comes and shoots up their school, shouldn't they be able to pray with each other too?"

A post shared by Randy Orton (@randyorton) on Feb 16, 2018 at 9:52am PST