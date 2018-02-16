- Above is Emma (Tenille Dashwood) taking on Rachael Ellering with Lance Storm as the special guest referee at a What! Wrestling event. Storm trained both Dashwood (2008, 2011) and Ellering (2015) at his Storm Wrestling Academy in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Late in the match, Ellering mistakenly boots Storm, Emma is able to take advantage with a kick to the head, and gets the pinfall victory.

- Rolling Stone wrote an article on Chikara and spoke with the company's founder, Mike Quackenbush, about how they took more of a comic book angle with how to run their pro wrestling shows.

"We wanted to make something different from what we were seeing. It just felt monotonous. Everyone was making the same flavor of wrestling," Quackenbush said. "I think we were kind of bored. At the end of the Nineties, during the [WWE's] Attitude Era, there was a thought that all characters needed to be written with shades of gray. But clear heroes and villains appeal to me. At a young age, I didn't watch wrestling, but I did read X-Men, I read the Justice League. I wanted to make something like that."

See Also NJPW Announces Honor Rising Cards, Kenny Omega Facing Bullet Club

- Back in March of 2016, Jay White commented after having a match against Kenny Omega that he would see Omega again soon. At that point in his career White was just moving out of "young lion" status, where he would lose a majority of his matches. His biggest match at that point was facing (and losing to) then IWGP Intercontinental Champion Kenny Omega. Earlier today, he retweeted that comment from 2016 and said "told you." Near the end of last month at New Beginning in Sopporo, White defeated Omega to win the IWGP United States Championship.