Paige Opening Clothing Store In California, WWE Network Adds Hall Of Fame Collection, D-Von Dudley

- According to WWENetworkNews.com, a video collection highlighting the inductees of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2018 has been added to the Collections section on the WWE Network.

The collection features profiles on the inductees announced thus far — Goldberg, The Dudley Boyz, and Ivory — as well as matches and segments.

- D-Von Dudley is this week's guest on Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia as he talks about his life journey, including the recent announcement of him being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2018.

You can listen to the interview on PodcastOne and iTunes.

- In December, Paige launched an online clothing store under her real name, Saraya, at TheSarayaStore.com. After doing that, she now has plans to extend her brand to a brick and mortar store.

The WWE star announced Friday that she will hold the grand opening of The Saraya Store in Anaheim, California on Monday, Feb. 26.

Monday Night Raw will also be taking place that night in Anaheim at the Honda Center.