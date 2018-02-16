Paige Opening Clothing Store In California, WWE Network Adds Hall Of Fame Collection, D-Von Dudley

- According to WWENetworkNews.com, a video collection highlighting the inductees of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2018 has been added to the Collections section on the WWE Network.
The collection features profiles on the inductees announced thus far — Goldberg, The Dudley Boyz, and Ivory — as well as matches and segments.
- D-Von Dudley is this week's guest on Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia as he talks about his life journey, including the recent announcement of him being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2018.
This week's #ChasingGlory podcast features 2018 @WWE Hall Of Fame Inductee @testifydvon ! Hear about his life in never before heard stories including his reaction to the recent announcement of him being inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame Class of 2018 and what that means to him, the impact of the Dudley Boyz in the Attitude Era, how moving all over New York at a young age effected him and not having a relationship with his biological father, his passion toward his faith and the reason behind "Testify!", nearly going into ministry before his career in pro wrestling, raising his four boys, the importance of Black History Month, balancing his personal life and life in entertainment, his transition into a WWE Producer, and more! It's definitely a #Real #Raw & #Inspiring interview! ???? Let me know your thoughts! Subscribe ~ Rate ~ Review @itunespodcasts @podcastone SWIPE LEFT NOW to hear a sound bite! For FULL interview click link in bio ??
You can listen to the interview on PodcastOne and iTunes.
- In December, Paige launched an online clothing store under her real name, Saraya, at TheSarayaStore.com. After doing that, she now has plans to extend her brand to a brick and mortar store.
The WWE star announced Friday that she will hold the grand opening of The Saraya Store in Anaheim, California on Monday, Feb. 26.
Monday Night Raw will also be taking place that night in Anaheim at the Honda Center.