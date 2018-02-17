WrestlingInc.com

Road Dogg Apologizes For Old Tweet, Paige Predicts Absolution Victory At Elimination Chamber, Ivory

By Daniel Pena | February 17, 2018

- At WWE Elimination Chamber, Bayley, Sasha Banks, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, and Mickie James will challenge Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women's Championship in the first-ever Women's Elimination Chamber Match. In this video from backstage at tonight's WWE live event in Portland, Oregon, Paige predicts a victory for Absolution in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match, with either Rose or Deville walking out as Raw Women's Champion.

- On Friday, somebody unearthed a seven-year-old tweet from WWE producer and former Superstar Road Dogg where he wrote, "Billy gunn is gay."

The post spread through retweets and Road Dogg garnered backlash from fans as a result. The 2011 tweet has since been deleted, with Road Dogg issuing an apology.

Here is a screenshot of the tweet in question.

- WWE uploaded this classic video of Ivory challenging The Fabulous Moolah for the WWF Women's Championship on Raw on Oct. 25, 1999.

Eight days earlier at No Mercy, Moolah beat Ivory to regain the WWF Women's Championship, thus becoming the oldest WWF Women's Champion ever at the age of 76 years old. Moolah announced her retirement on Raw and attempted to forfeit the WWF Women's Championship, which led to Ivory demanding her contractually obligated rematch.

