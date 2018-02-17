Bellator 194 Results: Matt Mitrione Vs Roy Nelson

In the main event of Bellator 194, Matt Mitrione advanced into the second round of the Heavyweight Grand Prix Tournament with a majority decision win over Roy Nelson. Mitrione will face the winner of the upcoming fight between light heavyweight champ Ryan Bader and Muhammed "King Mo" Lawal.

Mitrione utilized distance control early on to keep Nelson at the end of his jab and score with leg kicks. Nelson grew tired from Mitrione's volume and couldn't get much going until scoring a takedown at the end of the second round. Nelson got Mitrione to the mat again in the third and got the mounted crucifix position, but Mitrione was able to survive.

It's the fourth straight win for Mitrione (13-5) since joining Bellator, and he also avenged a 2012 knockout loss to Nelson while they were in the UFC. Nelson falls to 22-15.

Full results from the event can be found below:

- Matt Mitrione def. Roy Nelson via majority decision (28-28, 29-28, 29-28)

- Patricky Freire def. Derek Campos via TKO (punches) at 2:23 of Round 1

- Heather Hardy def. Ana Julaton via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

- Vadim Nemkov def. Liam McGeary via TKO (injury) at 4:02 of Round 3

- Tywan Claxton def. Jose Perez via TKO (strikes) at 3:39 of Round 2

- Ross Richardson def. Ronie Arana Leon via TKO (strikes) at 1:41 of Round 2

- Mike Kimbel def. Geoffrey Then via knockout (slam, punches) at 1:03 of Round 1

- Regivaldo Carvalho def. Tom English via knockout (punches) at 0:17 of Round 1

- Jarod Trice def. Walter Howard via majority decision (28-28, 29-28, 29-28)

- Marcus Surin def. Dean Hancock via submission (arm-triangle choke) at 4:50 of Round 2

- Kastriot Xhema def. Peter Nascimento via TKO (strikes) at 3:52 of Round 1

- Pat Casey def. Tyler Hamilton via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)