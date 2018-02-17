While this hasn't been confirmed by WWE, earlier this week The Wrestling Observer Newsletter said WWE is expected to announce all PPVs - starting with Backlash on May 6 - will be dual-branded shows. In addition to that, show would be an additional hour longer, so with the Kickoff it would be five hours long.

If these changes went through, one of the positives would be each PPV will have a bigger feel since they feature more of WWE's top stars. On the flip side, some lower/midcard talent will get bumped off events they previously could have appeared on.

Today's question: what do you think of these potential changes and do they interest you?

Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" below and tomorrow we'll post a follow-up with the top quotes, along with any ideas that may have trended throughout your replies.

