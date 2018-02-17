WrestlingInc.com

NJPW Stars To Be On Obstacle Course Show, PWG Neon Knights Results, Bullet Club On ROH TV

By Joshua Gagnon | February 17, 2018

- Above is a preview for this week's Ring of Honor show. Bullet Club members, The Young Bucks and Adam Page defend their ROH World 6-Man Tag Team Championship against SoCal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, and Scorpio Sky). Also, the Women of Honor Tournament continues with Brandi Rhodes taking on Karen Q.

- Last night PWG's Neon Knights took place in Reseda, California. In the main event, Chuck Taylor retained the PWG World Championship over Trent? in a match that went just over 25 minutes. The two also form the tag team, Best Friends. Below are the full results:

* Adam Brooks defeated Brody King

* Dalton Castle defeated Joey Janela

* Travis Banks defeated David Starr

* Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Flip Gordon

* Keith Lee defeated Matt Riddle

* Chuck Taylor defeated Trent? (PWG World Championship)

- NJPW's Roppongi 3k (SHO and YOH) will be featured in this year's Sasuke or Ultimate Ninja show on March 26. The tag team will attempt to tackle a massive obstacle course along with 98 other competitors. Chris Charlton with the translation.

