NJPW Stars To Be On Obstacle Course Show, PWG Neon Knights Results, Bullet Club On ROH TV

- Above is a preview for this week's Ring of Honor show. Bullet Club members, The Young Bucks and Adam Page defend their ROH World 6-Man Tag Team Championship against SoCal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, and Scorpio Sky). Also, the Women of Honor Tournament continues with Brandi Rhodes taking on Karen Q.
- Last night PWG's Neon Knights took place in Reseda, California. In the main event, Chuck Taylor retained the PWG World Championship over Trent? in a match that went just over 25 minutes. The two also form the tag team, Best Friends. Below are the full results:
* Adam Brooks defeated Brody King
* Dalton Castle defeated Joey Janela
* Travis Banks defeated David Starr
* Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Flip Gordon
* Keith Lee defeated Matt Riddle
* Chuck Taylor defeated Trent? (PWG World Championship)
The @ringofhonor World Champion, @theDALTONcastle, has returned to Reseda!#PWG #NeonKnights pic.twitter.com/ge7KdBRbTY— Capt. Jack Heartless (@JackHeartless) February 17, 2018
Let's hope #TrentBarreta & #ChuckTaylor are still #BestFriends after main event at #PWG #Wrestling pic.twitter.com/NLxWpqOcJv— TARO (@loknloll) February 17, 2018
- NJPW's Roppongi 3k (SHO and YOH) will be featured in this year's Sasuke or Ultimate Ninja show on March 26. The tag team will attempt to tackle a massive obstacle course along with 98 other competitors. Chris Charlton with the translation.
Ice Ribbon's Tsukasa Fujimoto, SHO and YOH for New Japan and blast from the HUSTLE past HG the Pro Wrestling entrants in Sasuke/Ultimate Ninja this year. https://t.co/6Su4rX7lGR— chris charlton (@reasonjp) February 17, 2018