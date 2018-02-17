Renee Young Comments On Being Voiced Over On Total Divas, Clash With Cesaro (Video), WWE Shop

- Above is the latest Clash with Cesaro where he plays the video game, Clash Royale. In the video he spotlights on one of the cards, the Balloon. The UpUpDownDown channel currently has 1.4 million subscribers and has almost 167 million total views.

- WWE Shop's latest sale is 30% off select t-shirt, long sleeve shirts, and sweatshirts. There's no discount code needed, simply click here to receive the discount. The sale ends on February 18 at 11:59pm PT.

- Renee Young and Dean Ambrose headed to a Vegas Golden Knights hockey game where Young cheered on the team in the video below (with Ambrose looking less than enthused). In the comments, a fan asked Young why she calls her husband, Dean (real name, Jon), on Today Divas when other Superstars call their spouses by their real names. Young said it's not her decision and E! has even voiced over some of the times she's done it.

as the second period starts, @ReneeYoungWWE knows where it's at?? pic.twitter.com/soR7R6Krn8 — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) February 16, 2018

This video on loop is so great ?? Jons unenthused face, and my aunt lurking in the background in her Oilers jersey ???????? https://t.co/0QJYsiXRVn — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) February 16, 2018

I always wondered why you call Jon "Dean" on Total Divas. Brie calls "DB" Bryan and Jon calls Naomi "Trin" — Ashley (@AshleyDMcMillan) February 16, 2018