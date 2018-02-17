WrestlingInc.com

Renee Young Comments On Being Voiced Over On Total Divas, Clash With Cesaro (Video), WWE Shop

By Joshua Gagnon | February 17, 2018

- Above is the latest Clash with Cesaro where he plays the video game, Clash Royale. In the video he spotlights on one of the cards, the Balloon. The UpUpDownDown channel currently has 1.4 million subscribers and has almost 167 million total views.

- WWE Shop's latest sale is 30% off select t-shirt, long sleeve shirts, and sweatshirts. There's no discount code needed, simply click here to receive the discount. The sale ends on February 18 at 11:59pm PT.

Rene Young Comments On Dean Ambrose Staying Away From Social Media
Rene Young Comments On Dean Ambrose Staying Away From Social Media

- Renee Young and Dean Ambrose headed to a Vegas Golden Knights hockey game where Young cheered on the team in the video below (with Ambrose looking less than enthused). In the comments, a fan asked Young why she calls her husband, Dean (real name, Jon), on Today Divas when other Superstars call their spouses by their real names. Young said it's not her decision and E! has even voiced over some of the times she's done it.

