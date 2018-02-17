Stephanie McMahon On The Potential Sale Of WWE, Transforming WWE And The Women's Division

Stephanie McMahon spoke with Bloomberg Businessweek on on the prospect of selling WWE, the women's division, and changing how WWE is viewed. Here are some of the highlights:

If they would sell WWE to big media (Walt Disney, 21st Century Fox, etc) looking for live content:

"We've certainly thought about it. It would be foolish not to."

Transforming WWE into more of a mainstream product:

"There was a time when it came across as seedy, kind of playing to barroom brawls. [Now] our lines of business are really more akin to Disney than they are to anything else."

Looking to expanding their diversity on the roster:

"Forty percent of our talent roster is international. We're looking to grow that."

Changing how the WWE women's division is viewed:

"I never felt great about the way we portrayed our women. It was something that I spoke up against for quite some time. But it took me a while to have a stronger voice in the room. Ultimately, the voice that needed to be heard was our fan base."

McMahon also discussed more about appealing to their international audience. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.