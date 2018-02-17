Former UFC Champions Set To Fight, Bellator 194 Highlights, Sunday's UFC Card

- Matt Mitrione earned himself a decision victory over Roy Nelson Friday night in the main event of Bellator 194. The win moved Mitrione into the semifinals of the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix, which continues throughout the year.

Paramount Network and Bellator have released highlights from the entire main card, which also included a convincing knockout win by top lightweight contender Patricky "Pitbull" Freire over Derek Campos.

- Former UFC champions Vitor Belfort and Lyoto Machida have verbally agreed to square off at UFC 224, MMA Fighting is reporting. The two will meet May 12 from the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janerio, Brazil.

Belfort (26-13) will be concluding his UFC contract with the fight and is expected to retire following a legendary career that includes wins over the likes of Luke Rockhold, Dan Henderson and Michael Bisping. Machida (23-8), a former light heavyweight champion like Belfort, snapped a three-fight losing skid earlier this month with a win over Eryk Anders via split decision.

UFC 224 currently includes Nick Hein vs. Davi Ramos, Ramazan Emeev vs. Alberto Mino and Junior Albini vs. Aleksei Oliynyk.

- The UFC sets up shop in Austin, Texas this Sunday for a special broadcast of UFC Fight Night 126. Donald Cerrone takes on Yancy Medeiros in the main event from the Frank Erwin Center live on FOX Sports 1.

Some of the other featured bouts include Derrick Lewis vs. Marcin Tybura, James Vick vs. Francisco Trinaldo and Sage Northcutt vs. Thibault Gouti.

Below is the complete fight card:

MAIN CARD (FOX Sports 1/9 p.m. ET)

* Welterweight: Donald Cerrone vs. Yancy Medeiros

* Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Marcin Tybura

* Lightweight: James Vick vs. Francisco Trinaldo

* Welterweight: Thiago Alves vs. Curtis Millender

* Featherweight: Steven Peterson vs. Humberto Bandenay

* Lightweight: Sage Northcutt vs. Thibault Gouti

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/7 p.m. ET)

* Lightweight: Jared Gordon vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira

* Welterweight: Brian Camozzi vs. Geoffrey Neal

* Flyweight: Joby Sanchez vs. Roberto Sanchez

* Female Bantamweight: Lucie Pudilova vs. Sarah Moras

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6 p.m. ET)

* Welterweight: Josh Burkman vs. Alex Morono

* Middleweight: Oskar Piechota vs. Tim Williams