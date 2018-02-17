WrestlingInc.com

Rey Mysterio Comments On Dream Match Against AJ Styles, Crazy Elimination Chamber Leaps, Sheamus

By Joshua Gagnon | February 17, 2018

- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 featuring the Craziest Elimination Chamber leaps. The video includes: John Cena hitting a crossbody off one of the chamber pods, Kalisto climbing to the very top of the chamber and dropping down, and Dean Ambrose with an elbow drop on Cena.

- Sheamus will be in Phoenix, Arizona on Monday, February 19 at the Cricket Wireless store located at 1602 E. Roosevelt Street STE 301 from 10am to 12pm. He will be signing autograph and taking photos, which are first-come, first-served.

- Yesterday, WWE posted a fantasy match video between AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio. There's speculation within WWE on Rey Mysterio signing some sort of new deal with the company in 2019, if not this year, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The deal would be for a part-time run as Rey has been adamant about not wanting to work a full-time WWE schedule. The Observer notes that Rey could work a deal similar to Chris Jericho's recent deal where he worked with WWE for some of the time but also had time off for his own projects. Today on Twitter, Mysterio said he would accept that match against Styles "right away!"

