WWE officially announced that starting with Backlash on May 6 their PPVs will now include both brands. WWE released the upcoming dual-branded PPVs along with their dates, which will be a total of 12 PPVs for 2018. Elimination Chamber will still be a Raw exclusive show and Fastlane will be a SmackDown exclusive show.
Below is WWE's official statement:
"After WrestleMania, you'll get the best of both brands – Raw and SmackDown LIVE – every month, on every pay-per-view. Catch every event streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network.
WrestleMania 34 - April 8, 2018
WWE Backlash - May 6, 2018
WWE Money in the Bank - June 17, 2018
WWE Extreme Rules - July 15, 2018
SummerSlam - Aug. 19, 2018
WWE Hell in a Cell - Sept. 16, 2018
WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs - Oct. 21, 2018
Survivor Series - Nov. 18, 2018
WWE Clash of Champions - Dec. 16, 2018"
A few changes have been made to the original PPV schedule. Previously, Payback (SmackDown) was scheduled to be on May 27, but has been removed. Extreme Rules (Raw) was initially scheduled to be on September 16, but is now on July 15 with Battleground(Raw) being removed. Hell in a Cell (SmackDown) was on September 30 and has been moved to September 16.
Sean Pierce and Joshua Sewell contributed to this article.