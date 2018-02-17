WWE officially announced that starting with Backlash on May 6 their PPVs will now include both brands. WWE released the upcoming dual-branded PPVs along with their dates, which will be a total of 12 PPVs for 2018. Elimination Chamber will still be a Raw exclusive show and Fastlane will be a SmackDown exclusive show.

Below is WWE's official statement:

"After WrestleMania, you'll get the best of both brands – Raw and SmackDown LIVE – every month, on every pay-per-view. Catch every event streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network. WrestleMania 34 - April 8, 2018 WWE Backlash - May 6, 2018 WWE Money in the Bank - June 17, 2018 WWE Extreme Rules - July 15, 2018 SummerSlam - Aug. 19, 2018 WWE Hell in a Cell - Sept. 16, 2018 WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs - Oct. 21, 2018 Survivor Series - Nov. 18, 2018 WWE Clash of Champions - Dec. 16, 2018"

See Also Triple H Expected To Have More Control In WWE, Vince McMahon On His WWE Role After XFL Relaunch

A few changes have been made to the original PPV schedule. Previously, Payback (SmackDown) was scheduled to be on May 27, but has been removed. Extreme Rules (Raw) was initially scheduled to be on September 16, but is now on July 15 with Battleground(Raw) being removed. Hell in a Cell (SmackDown) was on September 30 and has been moved to September 16.

Sean Pierce and Joshua Sewell contributed to this article.