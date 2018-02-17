Mark Henry On If Hulk Hogan Should Return To WWE

TMZ Sports caught up with WWE Superstar Mark Henry after finishing up with an appearance for Sirus XM. Henry was asked what he thought about the possibility of Hulk Hogan returning to the WWE. Henry kept his response brief, but thought Hogan should get a chance, after an apology.

"I think after an apology to all of the existing African-American talent that he would-- we're a forgiving world."

Hogan hasn't appeared for WWE since WrestleMania 31 in 2015, where he reformed the nWo with Kevin Nash and Scott Hall to assist Sting in his match against Triple H at the event. Triple H had some backup of his own in D-Generation X (Shawn Michaels, X-Pac, Road Dogg & Billy Gunn) and he picked up the win over Sting with the help of a baseball bat. WWE fired Hogan months later shortly before a tape containing him making racist remarks was made public. Hogan, who was upset with his daughter Brooke dating a black man, used the n-word several times in the tape and said, "I guess we're all a little racist."

Hogan spoke to TMZ Sports last week and commented on his desire to get back to WWE and "correct a lot of stuff."

"A lot of the wrestlers I stay in contact with, I have a lot of friends up there [in WWE]," Hogan said. "A lot of people in the office, they all know who I am. For me, I'd love to change that last story that was told with the Hulk Hogan career. I'd love to get back in the fold, get back on the inside and correct a lot of stuff."

As noted, WWE told The Associated Press in a statement last month that they had no plans to change their stance on Hogan.

"At this time, WWE remains committed to its decision," WWE said in the statement.

You can see Henry's full comment in the video above.

