Braun Strowman On If His TV Character Is Close To Who He Is Away From WWE

Over the past year, Braun Strowman has undoubtedly been one of the most improved names in the WWE. Debuting on the main roster with little prior wrestling experience, Strowman has used the entertainment factor of performing in strongman competitions and translated it to being a sports entertainer inside the wrestling ring. In addition, Strowman has exponentially grown in both the ring and on the mic, with his lengthy feud in 2017 against Roman Reigns really putting him on the map as a top talent.

Strowman was recently interviewed by Cape Town's Channel 24 to promote his upcoming appearance to South Africa for a WWE tour in April. Strowman stated that he was first drawn to WWE for the entertainment factor.

"One of the biggest draws is the fact that I get to perform in front of millions of people," said Strowman. "I love attention and when the spotlight is on me I have to take advantage of it." Strowman also commented on his workout routine, stating, "I'm meticulous about doing the same workouts over and over again. It takes out all the miscalculated errors. I know what's going to work for me."

One of the biggest perks of being the Braun Strowman character is that he gets to portray someone who is the opposite of his personality away from WWE.

"I love that I can portray someone that I'm not," said Strowman. "I'm easy-going, keep to myself and quiet-like. It's always a challenge to push myself, but I enjoy it." Strowman added, "I spend my days in cars, buses and airplanes, so on my off days I like to get away from the city life and disappear to the woods."

Strowman will be in the Elimination Chamber match airing on February 25, as he will have the opportunity to become the number one contender to Brock Lesnar's Universal Championship at WrestleMania 34.

