MMA Fighter Hits Sweet Chin Music (Video), Elimination Chamber 2009 Match, Fans On Braun Strowman

- Above is the World Heavyweight Championship Elimination Chamber match from No Way Out in 2009. Then champion, John Cena, defended the title against Edge, Rey Mysterio, Chris Jericho, Mike Knox, and Kane. Kofi Kingston was initially scheduled to be in the match, but Edge took him out before things could get started and Mysterio then took Kofi's spot. The final two came down to Edge and Mysterio with Edge hitting the spear to win the title.

- WWE's latest poll asked fans: "Which Winter Olympics sport would you like to see Braun Strowman crash?" As of this writing, the results are: Hockey (36 percent), Figure Skating (25 percent), Curling (17 percent), Bobsled (10 percent), Snowboarding (9 percent), and Alpine Skiing (4 percent).

- During last night's Legacy Fighting Alliance 33 event on AXS TV, Kevin Wirth was able to drop his opponent, Isaiah Gutierrez, with Sweet Chin Music. Wirth quickly pounced on his opponent and after three punches the referee stopped the match for a TKO victory. You can check out the kick in the video below.