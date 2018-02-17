WWE announced the seven participants in next Sunday's Elimination Chamber match will participate in a Gauntlet Match on this Monday's Raw. John Cena, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Elias, and The Miz will all be included in Monday's match.

Below is WWE's announcement on Twitter:

See Also WWE Announces Dual-Branded PPVs And Drops Two Events

On this past week's Raw, Matt Hardy, Apollo Crews, Bray Wyatt, Seth Rollins, and Finn Balor competed in a second chance match to determine the final Elimination Chamber participant, but both Balor and Rollins pinned Wyatt at the same time. Afterwards, Raw GM Kurt Angle announced both Superstars would be included in next Sunday's match.

The winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber will head to WrestleMania 34 and face Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship.