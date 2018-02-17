Ryback Thinks WWE Would Have Released Enzo Amore Regardless Of If He Informed Them Of Allegations

As noted, Eric Arndt, a.k.a. Enzo Amore, was released by the WWE after being accused of rape. On his Conversation With The Big Guy podcast, Ryback weighed in on the situation.

Philomena Sheahan recently took to Twitter and accused Arndt of raping her back in October of 2017. A friend of hers released a video exposing a controversial text exchange from the night of the incident.

"Enzo Amore is a very talented performer who is being accused of rape that happened last year somewhere in Arizona. It's being investigated but no official charges have been filed. It is under investigation," Ryback said. "He did not tell WWE about it, so eventually the girl went on social media and started tweeting some s**t, and supposedly there's conflicting reports where her friends said they were out all night and having a good time, it's one of those cases, but it's one of those things that they don't take lightly."

Ryback said he suspects Arndt didn't inform the WWE of the possible controversy because the company has a zero tolerance policy for situations like this. He said it's most likely Arndt would've been released regardless of whether the accusations were true or not.

"I understand why he didn't tell WWE because if he didn't do anything he would have been fired or suspended last year because that company won't back you in anything, especially something like that because they will just drop you," Ryback said. "They may bring you back at some point but the damage was already done. He hasn't been up there that long and you look at it like you are making that money and you keep wanting to make that money and you are not sure that they are going to bring you back, but I am going off the assumption that he didn't do anything and why he didn't tell them because again, if he did he would have been fired or suspended last year and not been paid so he was preserving that and hoping that it wouldn't come out, but it did.

"I don't know what happened or didn't happen, but I am just saying that it is a tough situation," he continued. "It's one of those unfortunate things where you can be in a good position to no position really quickly. I wish the best for him and all that no matter what happens. Hopefully it is something he didn't do. I find it difficult to believe someone would do that but you never know."

Sheahan recently posted a video where she revealed she recently attempted suicide and was recently released from a mental hospital. Ardnt has remained silent on the situation for the most part, save for this statement he released through his attorney in January:

"Over the last two days, Philomena Sheahan has made multiple public accusations against Eric Arndt (also known as Enzo Amore with the WWE), including allegations of sexual misconduct concerning an October 2017 incident in Phoenix. Mr. Arndt fully and unequivocally denies those accusations. He is cooperating with the authorities in this matter and looks forward to having it resolved in a timely manner. Neither Mr. Arndt nor his counsel will be making any further public comments on this matter."

