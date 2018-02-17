With rumors of New England Patriots player Rob Gronkowski retiring from the NFL, the WWE is possibly interested in signing Gronkowski to a deal similar to that of Ronda Rousey, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

As noted, the future Hall of Fame Tight End was considering moving on from the NFL after this season due to interest from Hollywood and the punishment his body has taken from playing football. Injuries have piled up over the years, which have required back, ankle, forearm, and ACL/MCL surgeries.

After this year's Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles he was even asked about hanging up his cleats and Gronkowski didn't exactly shrug off those claims.

"I don't know how you heard that, but I'm definitely going to look at my future for sure," Gronkowski said. "I'm going to sit down the next couple weeks and see where I'm at."

Expected to make $10 million with the Patriots next year, Gronkowski himself claimed in 2015 that he didn't have to spend any of his salary that year, living just off of endorsement money. So, being financially set could help him possibly sign with WWE, who wouldn't being paying him the same as his NFL contract. The deal would be more along the lines of a part-time contract, since full-time wrestling probably wouldn't do his body any favors either. It was noted that the Patriots are proceeding right now as if there is nothing to the rumors.

It's well documented that Gronkowski is friends with WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley and is a fan of wrestling, making numerous appearances at WWE shows and even getting involved in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33 to help Rawley win. Rawley reportedly just re-signed with the WWE.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

