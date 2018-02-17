Asuka Bickers With Sasha Banks And Bayley, John Cena In Action, NXT Stars On Reaction To WWE Offer

- Above, NXT stars Rhea Ripley, Heavy Machinery, Adam Cole, and others talked about their initial reaction to being offered a contract from WWE. Steffanie Newell got a tattoo of a turnbuckle to celebrate her WWE offer while many of the other stars called family.

- This weekend, John Cena will be working the Sunday house show in Prescott, Arizona as well as the Raw on Monday where he will be involved in a gauntlet match with the six other participants in the Men's Elimination Chamber. WWE has nothing advertised for WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar until February 26 in Anaheim, California for Raw.

See Also Photo: Sasha Banks Parties With Summer Rae In Las Vegas

- On Twitter, a fan posted photos of a Sasha Banks video where she wore an Asuka mask as a hat, which Banks retweeted. Asuka called Sasha a "crazy person," Banks reacted, and Bayley stood up for her buddy, telling Asuka to "back off." Bayley and Banks will be in the first-ever Women's Elimination Chamber match with Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Mickie James, and WWE Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss. Asuka will be facing Nia Jax at Elimination Chamber, if Jax wins, she'll be added to the Raw Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 34.