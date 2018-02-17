Former TNA Personality Bit Police Officer After Overdosing, Jessie Godderz Films New TV Sitcom, Emma

- It was revealed this week that former TNA personality Jenna Morasca, who won the reality show Survivor: The Amazon in 2003 (her license plate even reads "The AMAZON"), was recently arrested in South Strabane Township, PA. According to WPXI, the 37 year-old was found unconscious in the driver's seat of her parked car on January 25th after 7pm and was revived with Narcan, which is used to treat suspected opioid overdose. The passenger was caught allegedly placing a Ziploc bag with syringes in her purse. After being revived, Morasca became combative and was trying to bite medical personnel before biting a police officer on her arm while inside an ambulance.

Morasca worked for TNA in 2009 from March until July. She defeated Sharmell in a famously bad match at the Victory Road pay-per-view on July 19th and was gone from the company shortly after.

- Former WWE Superstar Tenille Dashwood, f.k.a. Emma, will be facing Britt Baker at this Friday's Absolute Intense Wrestling event in Cleveland, Ohio. DJZ, Colt Cabana and Hornswoggle are also scheduled for the event. You can get more details at aiwrestling.com

- Former TNA star Jessie Godderz has been staying really busy. He took over the POP TV Twitter feed last to host Celebrity Big Brother After Dark for 2 hours. He also filmed a music video for his new single, The Girl Is With Me, with Jeff Timmons from 98 Degrees and Big Brother: Over The Top winner Morgan Willett. Earlier this week he also filmed for an episode of the new television sitcom, New Dogs, Old Tricks, with veteran actor Eric Roberts.

George Athanasellis contributed to this article.