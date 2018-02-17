WWE Main Event Recap: Heath Slater Gets A Win, Curt Hawkins, Ariya Daivari Vs. Cedric Alexander

The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Curt Hawkins and Heath Slater (with Rhyno) make their entrances as Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness check in on commentary.

Curt Hawkins vs. Heath Slater

They lock up. Slater locks in a headlock, Hawkins sends him to the ropes. Slater hits a Shoulder Block on Hawkins. Slater connects with a forearm to Hawkins. Hawkins rolls out of the ring. Rhyno exchanges words with Hawkins. Hawkins pushes Rhyno. Rhyno teases punching Hawkins. Slater connects with a baseball slide to Hawkins. Slater rolls Hawkins back into the ring. Hawkins drives his shoulder into Slater as he gets up on to the ring apron. Hawkins spikes Slater's shoulder on the top rope. Hawkins locks in a headlock on Slater. Slater fights out of it. Hawkins clotheslines Slater. Hawkins pins Slater for a two count. Hawkins punches Slater several times on the mat. Hawkins briefly locks in a face-lock on Slater. Slater hits a Back Suplex on Hawkins. Slater hits a Neck-Breaker on Hawkins. Slater pins Hawkins for a two count. Hawkins pushes Slater to the ropes. Hawkins hits a Modified Driver on Slater. Hawkins pins Slater for a two count. Hawkins ascends the turnbuckles. Slater strikes Hawkins. Slater attempts a Superplex, Hawkins pushes him off the turnbuckle. Hawkins hits an Elbow Drop from off the top rope on Slater. Hawkins pins Slater for a two count. Slater rolls Hawkins up for the three count.

Winner: Heath Slater

A recap from RAW is shown featuring John Cena defeating Intercontinental Champion The Miz, forcing The Miz to enter the Elimination Chamber first as a result.

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown featuring Baron Corbin defeating Kevin Owens, with Corbin being added to the WWE Championship Match at Fastlane as a result.

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown featuring Dolph Ziggler on SmackDown Live, with Ziggler being added to the WWE Championship Match at Fastlane as a result.

Cedric Alexander and Ariya Daivari make their entrances.

Cedric Alexander vs. Ariya Daivari

Daivari locks in a headlock, Alexander sends him to the ropes. Daivari hits a Shoulder Block on Alexander. Alexander dropkicks Daivari. Alexander hits an arm-drag on Daivari. Alexander locks in an armlock on Daivari. Daiavari backs Alexander into the corner. Alexander attempts a springboard to the top rope, Daivari pushes him to send him to ringside as we head into a commercial break.

Daivari superkicks Alexander. Daivari goes to the top turnbuckle. Daivari hits a Frog Splash on Alexander. Daivari pins Alexander for a two count. Alexander ducks a clothesline attempt by Daivari. Alexander hits the Lumbar Check on Daivari. Alexander pins Daivari for the win.

Winner: Cedric Alexander

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Finn Balor and Seth Rollins winning a Fatal Five Way also involving Bray Wyatt, Matt Hardy and Apollo Crews to qualify for the Elimination Chamber.

A recap of a backstage segment from WWE.com is shown to close the show featuring RAW General Manager Kurt Angle informing Seth Rollins and Finn Balor that they will both be in the Elimination Chamber.