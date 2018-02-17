WrestlingInc.com

Floyd Mayweather - Big Show Encounter From 2008, Sami Zayn Wins Award, WWE Stars Train With College

By Joshua Gagnon | February 17, 2018

- Above is from 2008 when Big Show challenged Floyd Mayweather to a match at WrestleMania XXIV. Mayweather was heading to the back, but ended up accepting Big Show's challenge. Their match at WrestleMania was No DQ and Big Show was hit by a chair a number of times, along with some brass knuckles, which knocked him out so he couldn't answer the referee's ten-count.

- Last night, Sami Zayn was given a Humanitarian Award by The Syrian American Medical Society, who he partnered with back in July. Zayn launched "Sami For Syria" to fund a mobile medical clinic that would provide care for those in the country who cannot otherwise receive it. The initial fundraising goal of $50,000 was hit by mid-August. Zayn also matched what fans could donate on Christmas Day, which was an additional $10,000. In the caption below Zayn wrote:

"Last night @sams_usa presented me with The Humanitarian Award, an honor I can't put into words. There are others who deserve acclaim far more than I do. Namely, the medical workers risking their lives to save others in Syria. Please support them."

- Earlier today, Titus O'Neil, Sasha Banks, Akira Tozawa, Apollo Crews, and Tony Nese worked out with the Oregon Ducks. In the video below, Titus cut a quick promo about working out with the team and the group did a "Titus Worldwide!"

