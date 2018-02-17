Hulk Hogan Says Fans And Wrestlers Are Pulling For Him To Return To WWE, Talks U.S. Senate Rumors

ABC affiliate WFTS in Tampa Bay, Florida interviewed Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair ahead of their joint Q&A last week. Below are some highlights from Hogan:

If he will run for the U.S. Senate in Florida (Donald Trump adviser Roger Stone has said he's trying to persuade Hogan to run):

"No, there's no truth to that; they tried to reel me in, but I'm a full-time beach bum, I've got it made... As far as going into politics and going to Washington and playing softball with everybody shooting at me, forget it. There's no chance."

Wanting to wrestle Ric Flair again dispute Flair saying he's done wrestling:

"I don't miss any workouts, I'm 65 years old and I'm trying to talk Ric into getting in the ring with me one more time. Ric seems to forget, maybe he's been hit in the head with too many steel chairs. In this business – Never say Never."

Returning to WWE:

"The fans are pulling for it, wrestlers are pulling for it. We've got a really good rapport with everyone and we are working towards it – changing the story and making things right again [with the WWE Universe]."

