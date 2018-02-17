- In her first match since October, Zeda wrestled Shayna Baszler at Friday's NXT live event in Jacksonville, Florida. In this Mae Young Classic rematch, Baszler again beat Zeda via submission with the Kirifuda Clutch.

As Baszler headed backstage following the match, she turned around and hit the ring to put Zeda in the Kirifuda Clutch again. This led to NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon coming out to make the save.

According to a report by SquaredCircleSirens.com, Zeda had been out of action due to an elbow injury.

- In this video from backstage at tonight's WWE live event in Eugene, Oregon, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson call out The Revival by calling them "nerds."

- Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates his birthday on Saturday as the former ring announcer of Alberto Del Rio turns 32 years old.