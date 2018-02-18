The Four Horsemen Reunite In Maryland (Photos), Rosa Mendes' First Indie Show, How Old Is Tim Storm?

- There was a Four Horsemen reunion at Saturday's Maryland Championship Wrestling (MCW) show in Joppa, Maryland with WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, Barry Windham and J.J. Dillon.

Sold Out!! Looking As Only We Can Look! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/feqrggZLlG — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) February 18, 2018

After signing autographs, the Horsemen spoke before a packed crowd at the MCW Arena. They shared fond memories of being back together, the good times they enjoyed in Baltimore and asked the crowd to enjoy the show.

Former WWE star Rosa Mendes, who was making her first appearance at an independent wrestling show, introduced the Horsemen. Before the show, she also met with fans.

- Tim Storm celebrates his birthday on Sunday as the former NWA World Heavyweight Champion turns 53 years old.

Storm lost the NWA World Heavyweight Championship to Nick Aldis (aka Magnus) in December. Here is footage of Storm wrestling Jocephus in an Empty Arena Match last month in the Impact Zone.