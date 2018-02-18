Finn Balor Says He's Not The Underdog In Raw Gauntlet Match, 'Blue Pants' Cosplays Zack Ryder, Ivory

- WWE announced Saturday that the seven Superstars who will compete in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match at WWE Elimination Chamber will face off in a Gauntlet Match this Monday night on Raw. Ahead of the Gauntlet Match, Finn Balor proclaimed in this video below that he's not the underdog. Rather, he's "over, dawg."

Balor will be facing John Cena, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, Elias, and Intercontinental Champion The Miz.

- At Saturday's WrestleCircus event in Austin, Texas, Leva Bates (aka Blue Pants in WWE NXT) cosplayed Zack Ryder.

Bates faced Deonna Purrazzo, Christi Jaynes, and Ryder's girlfriend, Chelsea Green, in a Fatal 4-Way Match. During the match, Bates kicked Jaynes with the Broski Boot.

The match ended with Green pinning Bates to become the No. 1 contender to the Lady of the Ring Championship.

When @ImChelseaGreen came on chat and actually said she thought she'd made out with @ZackRyder instead of @wrestlingleva "WHO"S LEVA?", I was floored laughing. #TheShowMustGoOn #WrestleCircus pic.twitter.com/ORpyMYrQm1 — Reid Harris Cooper (@reidhcooper) February 18, 2018

- Following last Monday's announcement that Ivory will be joining the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2018, WWE posted this video of Ivory defending the WWF Women's Championship against WWE Hall of Famer The Fabulous Moolah at No Mercy 1999.