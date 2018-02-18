WrestlingInc.com

WWE Raw Star's Twitter Account Hacked, Injury Update On Steffanie 'Nixon' Newell, Cathy Kelley Note

By Daniel Pena | February 18, 2018

- WWE developmental wrestler Steffanie Newell, better known as Nixon Newell, is close to returning to action after sustaining an ACL tear in her knee last June. F4WOnline.com's Dave Meltzer addressed her status in a tweet on Saturday, saying she should be back "fairly soon."

Without having wrestled a single match, the injury came shortly after the Welsh grappler reported to the WWE Performance Center last year. Newell appears in this Ask the WWE PC video that WWE posted on Saturday where she reveals the first thing she did after being offered a WWE contract.

- Cathy Kelley sat in the audience at MTV's TRL on Thursday to support her best friend, actress Francia Raísa, who appeared as a guest on the show.

- Rhyno's Twitter account (Rhyno313) got hacked on Thursday.

Followers of the WWE Raw Superstar noticed the hack after the username was changed to MrjayGG and a tweet was sent out encouraging people to buy Bitcoin.

While all of Rhyno's tweets were deleted, it retained its verification badge and most of its 74,000 followers. Furthermore, after the hacker changed the account's username, a WWE fan registered the original username for himself.

