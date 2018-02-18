WrestlingInc.com

Kurt Angle On Facing AJ Styles Or Daniel Bryan, Most Painful Move, Favorite Match Stipulation

By Joshua Gagnon | February 18, 2018

Over the weekend, Kurt Angle did another fan Q&A on his Facebook page. Here are some of the highlights:

Favorite match stipulation:

"One on one Ironman Match. It's the only way to separate the men from the boys. I've done 4 or 5 in my entire career. That's when you know how good you truly are. Ironman Match!"

What does he think before performing his moonsault:

"I don't think much. When you think about it, it makes you hesitate, and THAT'S when you get hurt. Just do it."

Who would he rather face: AJ Styles or Daniel Bryan:

"AJ or Daniel? That's like comparing identical twins. They're both exceptional. Just give me 30 minutes with one of them. That's all I want."

The return of The Shield:

"The Shield has been dealing with a lot of setbacks and injuries. But they will unite again. Be patient."

Most painful move to take:

"The Last Ride. It's like getting shot in the chest. Undertaker is 7 feet tall...when he lifts you over his head, you're 8 feet in the air. It's a long ride down to the canvas."

