Paige On Absolution Winning The Elimination Chamber, Lana And Rusev - WWE MMC, Losing Streak Update

- Above is from this week's Mixed Match Challenge where Lana and Rusev defeated Bayley and Elias. Lana ended up pinning Bayley to get her first main roster win. Next week it will be Nia Jax and Apollo Crews vs. Bobby Roode and Charlotte in the last of the first round matches. In the quarter-finals it will be: Finn Balor - Sasha Banks vs. The Miz - Asuka, Braun Strowman - Alexa Bliss vs. Jimmy Uso and Naomi, and finally Rusev - Lana vs. the winner of next week's match.

- The first-ever Women's Elimination Chamber is just a week away with Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss defending against Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Mickie James, Sasha Banks, and Bayley. Paige put the other women on notice that Absolution was coming for the title.

"Absolution [is] here and we are only one week away from the Elimination Chamber," Paige said. "Now, the numbers are fully stacked in our favor because one of my ladies are going to walk out Raw Women's Champion. Whether it be the most dangerous women on the Raw roster, Sonya Deville, or we have the "Golden Goddess" herself, Mandy Rose. We'll see you in a week ladies."

- After suffering another defeat last night, Curt Hawkins losing streak is currently at 0-175. Hawkins is already thinking about writing a book about his achievement: Reverse Goldberg: The Curt Hawkins Story.