The Miz Rips Finn Balor's Lack Of Success In WWE, Rich Swann - The Crash, Asuka On Canvas 2 Canvas

- Above is the latest episode of WWE Canvas 2 Canvas featuring artist Rob Schamberger painting Asuka.

- Rich Swann, who officially parted ways with WWE last week, will be wrestling at the upcoming Crash Lucha Libre show in Tijuana on March 17th. As noted, Swann has also been announced for The Big Event convention on March 10th in Queens as well as several upcoming House of Hardcore shows.

- WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz took some shots at Finn Balor this weekend on Twitter to promote Monday's RAW. Miz, Balor, John Cena, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins and Elias will square off in a Gauntlet match on the show. The Miz specifically targeted Balor in his tweets, writing: