Six-Woman Tag Team Match Announced For Raw, Post-WWE Update On Darren Young, Raymond Rougeau

By Daniel Pena | February 18, 2018

- WWE announced Sunday that the Women's Elimination Chamber Match participants will square off in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match tomorrow night on Raw as Bayley, Sasha Banks and Mickie James take on Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville.

As noted earlier, a Gauntlet Match featuring the seven Superstars who will compete in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match is also set for Raw, featuring John Cena, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Elias, and Intercontinental Champion The Miz.

- Following his release from WWE in October, Darren Young has changed his social media handles. You can now follow him on Twitter @realfredrosser and on Instagram at realfredrosser. He is also now going under his real name, Fred Rosser.

Rosser has plans to continue his wrestling career on the independent circuit. In his first match since leaving the company, he will be facing Impact Wrestling star Fallah Bahh on Friday, March 9 in Union, New Jersey for WrestlePro. He will also be doing an autograph signing before the show.

- Former WWE Superstar Raymond Rougeau celebrates his birthday on Sunday as he turns 63 years old. He rejoined WWE last year as a French-language commentator for pay-per-view events.

