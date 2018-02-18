Alexa Bliss Not Happy With Raw Tag Match, 25th Anniversary Of Kerry Von Erich's Death, Dana Warrior

- It was 25 years ago today when Kerry Von Erich, a one-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion and one-time WWF Intercontinental Champion, died.

On February 18, 1993, Von Erich committed suicide with a single gunshot to the heart with a .44 caliber pistol on his father's ranch in Denton County, Texas. Earlier that week, a judge in Dallas issued an arrest warrant for Von Erich after he was charged with cocaine possession. Since he was on probation for a drug conviction in September 1992, this violation would have likely resulted in extensive jail time.

Kerry was the fourth of six brothers in his family to die in nine years and the fifth overall.

Kerry Von Erich commits suicide on this date in 1993. RIP. pic.twitter.com/RzYvDN39ab — Wrestling The Way You Remember It! (@SethHanson1982) February 18, 2018

- WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior and her two daughters were in attendance at tonight's WWE live event in Rio Rancho, New Mexico — they live in New Mexico. Here they are backstage with Natalya.

- Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss is not happy with having to team with Absolution tomorrow night on Raw.

WWE announced earlier today that the Women's Elimination Chamber Match participants will square off in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match this week on Raw as Bayley, Sasha Banks and Mickie James take on Bliss, Mandy Rose, and Sonya Deville. In this video from backstage at tonight's WWE live event in Prescott, Arizona, Bliss expresses her displeasure with Raw General Manager Kurt Angle making her team with Rose and Deville.

She said, "Tomorrow, he's making me tag with Absolution; two girls that I'm competing against. First off, how is that fair? It's not. And second, how do I know they're not going to try to take me out to get a competitive gain?"