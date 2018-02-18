UFC Austin Results: Donald Cerrone Vs. Yancy Medeiros, Derrick Lewis Vs Marcin Tybura

In the main event of UFC Austin, Donald Cerrone ended a three-fight losing streak with a first-round TKO win over Yancy Medeiros. Cerrone (33-10) is now tied with Michael Bisping and Georges St. Pierre for most wins in the UFC with 20 and he also tied for most finishes in UFC history with 14 alongside Vitor Belfort and Anderson Silva. The loss ends a three-fight win streak for Medeiros, who falls to 15-5.

The fight was very entertaining for how long it lasted. Cerrone and Medeiros are friends outside the octagon but they put that aside as they threw down. Medeiros landed some clean punches on Cerrone early, but "Cowboy" eventually found his range and started scoring with some counter punches. Medeiros wasn't able to continue his forward pressure once Cerrone got in his rhythm. Cerrone landed a clean counter right hand and then finished with some punches on the ground with just two seconds to spare in the first round.

In the co-main event, Derrick Lewis weathered a storm to earn a third-round knockout victory over Marcin Tybura. Tybura was able to survive Lewis' power shots early and countered by pressuring him with leg kicks and forcing grappling exchanges. Even though Tybura scored multiple takedowns and got into the full-mount position multiple times, he didn't do much damage on Lewis. Lewis constantly gave up his back while he was on the ground, but Tybura wasn't able to capitalize and attack with a submission. When the fight got back to the feet in the third round, Lewis landed his patented huge right hand and put Tybura away. It was a nice moment for Lewis to win in Texas as he's a resident of Houston.

Full results from the event can be found below:

- Donald Cerrone def. Yancy Medeiros via TKO (punches) at 4:58 of Round 1

- Derrick Lewis def. Marcin Tybura via knockout (punches) at 2:48 of Round 3

- James Vick def. Francisco Trinaldo via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

- Curtis Millender def. Thiago Alves via knockout (knee) at 4:17 of Round 2

- Brandon Davis def. Steven Peterson via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-26)

- Sage Northcutt def. Thibault Gouti via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

- Diego Ferreira def. Jared Gordon via knockout (punches) at 1:58 of Round 1

- Geoff Neal def. Brian Camozzi via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:48 of Round 1

- Roberto Sanchez def. Joby Sanchez via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:50 of Round 1

- Lucie Pudilova def. Sarah Moras via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)

- Alex Morono def. Josh Burkman via submission (guillotine choke) at 2:21 of Round 1

- Oskar Piechota def. Tim Williams via TKO (punches) at 1:54 of Round 1