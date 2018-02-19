WrestlingInc.com

Alexa Bliss Recalls Words From School Teacher, WWE Superstar Turns 37, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

By Marc Middleton | February 19, 2018

- Above is new backstage video of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson calling out "NERDS!" The Revival. As noted, WWE is teasing The Revival vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar for Sunday's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

- WWE NXT Superstar Tye Dillinger turns 37 years old today while El Torito turns 36, ECW Original Danny Doring turns 44 and fellow ECW Original Francine turns 46. Also, today would have been the 70th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Big John Studd.

Alexa Bliss On Why She Is Holding Off On Her Flashy Moves, NXT Over-Preparing Talent For Main Roster
- RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss tweeted the following to celebrate her WWE Mattel doll:

