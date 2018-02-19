Seth Rollins Cuts Fiery Promo On Going To WrestleMania 34, Unexpectedly Funny Superstars, WWE Music

- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring unexpectedly funny Superstars.

- A new episode of WWE Music Power 10 will premiere on the WWE Network this Wednesday. Below is the synopsis:

"The WWE Music Power 10 is back with an all-new January 2018 edition counting down the most spectacular Superstar entrances from all of WWE!"

- Below is new backstage video of Seth Rollins discussing next Sunday's Elimination Chamber match. Rollins says he has a chance to make history and there's no doubt in his mind that he will win the Chamber, go on to WrestleMania 34 and then slay The Beast Brock Lesnar to become the new WWE Universal Champion, becoming the man once again. Rollins goes on about how tonight's Gauntlet Match on RAW is made for him, and how he will make an example out of the other participants if he has to, even Roman Reigns. Rollins says he's tired of being overlooked and underappreciated, and the WrestleMania main event is his. Rollins says he's turning RAW back into Monday Night Rollins and he wants to be the main again, and this starts tonight.