WWE Survivor Series Tickets, Absolution Members On Teaming With Alexa Bliss, Bobby Roode & Charlotte

- Above is new video of WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair talking about the Girl Up organization. Roode and Flair will wrap the first round of WWE's Mixed Match Challenge this Tuesday as they go up against Apollo Crews and Nia Jax.

- WWE sent us the following today:

WWE Survivor Series® Tickets Available Friday, March 16th Travel Packages Available Monday, March 5 02/19/2018 - STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that tickets to Survivor Series will be available on Friday, March 16 starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. Survivor Series will take place Sunday, November 18, 2018 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles and will be streamed live around the world on WWE Network. Ticket prices for Survivor Series range from $25-$500. All fans who purchase a $450 or $500 ticket will take home a commemorative Survivor Series chair. Tickets can be purchased at the STAPLES Center box office, www.AXS.com or by calling 888-9-AXS-TIX (888.929.7849) / 925-357-4228 (outside U.S. & Canada). All tickets are subject to service charges and facility fees. In addition, Survivor Series Travel Packages will be available Monday, March 5 starting at noon ET at www.survivorseriestravel.com, allowing fans the opportunity to purchase NXT® TakeOver®, Monday Night Raw®, and SmackDown® Live tickets ahead of the general public.

- As noted, tonight's WWE RAW will feature Sasha Banks, Bayley and Mickie James vs. RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. The two members of Absolution tweeted the following on teaming with Bliss:

Nothing and no ONE will get between #Absolution. Enjoy wearing your title one last time, it's safe...for now. #Raw #WWEChamber https://t.co/NFb22Go4eS — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) February 18, 2018