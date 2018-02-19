Randy Orton On If Ronda Rousey Can Be A Top WWE Star, Says He Doesn't Watch RAW

Above is new video of TMZ Sports catching up with Randy Orton at the airport.

When asked about Ronda Rousey signing her WWE RAW contract at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view and what her future might hold, Orton seemed genuinely uninformed about Rousey's WWE run.

"I don't know anything about Rousey, she's on RAW and I'm on SmackDown. I'm going to work, I'm sorry," Orton said. "I've never met her. I don't watch RAW, I'm a SmackDown guy."

When asked if Rousey has potential to be on the Mt. Rushmore of wrestling or if he has no interest in it, Orton acknowledged the potential.

"It's not that I don't have any interest in it, I don't know her," Orton added. "Based on what she's accomplished, I would say she has a good chance at being one of the top female wrestlers, eventually, but she's got a long way to go."

Orton was also asked if Rousey could ever be a top talent like a Hulk Hogan. He answered, "There's no way to tell but we will find out from that day [Elimination Chamber] on forward."