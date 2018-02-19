Triple H On Jeff Jarrett's WWE HOF Induction, Next RAW Talk Episode, More On Tonight's WWE RAW

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's Elimination Chamber go-home edition of WWE RAW in this new WWE Now video.
- A new episode of RAW Talk has been confirmed to air after the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, as soon as the show goes off the air on the WWE Network.
- As noted, WWE has announced that Jeff Jarrett will join Bill Goldberg, Ivory and The Dudley Boyz in the WWE Hall of Fame this year. Triple H tweeted the following on the induction:
Born into this business, @RealJeffJarrett not only led a decorated career, but created opportunities for new talent around the world. Congratulations, Double J and welcome to the #WWEHOF. pic.twitter.com/b64xcz1TVK— Triple H (@TripleH) February 19, 2018