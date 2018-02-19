Triple H On Jeff Jarrett's WWE HOF Induction, Next RAW Talk Episode, More On Tonight's WWE RAW

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's Elimination Chamber go-home edition of WWE RAW in this new WWE Now video.

- A new episode of RAW Talk has been confirmed to air after the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, as soon as the show goes off the air on the WWE Network.

- As noted, WWE has announced that Jeff Jarrett will join Bill Goldberg, Ivory and The Dudley Boyz in the WWE Hall of Fame this year. Triple H tweeted the following on the induction: