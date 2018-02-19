Backstage Talk On Triple H Taking Over Vince McMahon's WWE Duties, John Cena Hypes RAW, Jeff Jarrett

- As noted, WWE announced today that Jeff Jarrett will join Bill Goldberg, Ivory and The Dudley Boyz in the WWE Hall of Fame this year during WrestleMania 34 Week. Cathy Kelley looks at the induction in this new WWE Now video.

- There continues to be talk within WWE about Triple H taking over the main duties of the company from Vince McMahon, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The talk is that Triple H has been assembling his team in WWE NXT to have them ready when the time comes. We've noted how Triple H recently took over the WWE 205 Live duties. It was also noted how Triple H and Stephanie McMahon negotiated Ronda Rousey's WWE contract, not Vince. While Triple H made the announcement, The Observer reports that Vince is the one who negotiated the deal for WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar but there's no word yet on if Vince will re-negotiate Lesnar's deal when it comes up or if Triple H and Stephanie will handle the talks.

See Also Triple H Expected To Have More Control In WWE, Vince McMahon On His WWE Role After XFL Relaunch

- John Cena tweeted the following to hype tonight's Elimination Chamber go-home edition of RAW. As noted, tonight's main event will be a Gauntlet Match with Cena, Elias, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Finn Balor and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz.