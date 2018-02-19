Legend Announces Surgery, John Cena Takes Nick's 'This Or That' Challenge (Video), WWE Network

- John Cena takes Nickelodeon's "This or That" 30-second challenge in this new video from the network. Cena will be hosting the Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday, March 24th on Nick.

- WWE Network updated some of their Shorts Collections today - a "Then & Now" Collection on The Hardy Boyz plus "Playback" Collections on Kalisto and The New Day.

- Wrestling legend The Great Muta held a press conference today in Japan and announced that he will be undergoing a double knee replacement in March. Muta noted that his in-ring future is up in the air and later tweeted on being anxious & scared about wrestling again, adding that he will beat the issues.