Early WWE Elimination Chamber Betting Odds Set

Both the Men's and Women's Elimination Chamber matches now have betting odds available at Grosvenor Casinos in London. Our friends at Bet Wrestling sent the following:

On the line in the Men's Chamber is a title shot for the Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania. Since Roman Reigns has been rumored all along to be facing Lesnar in the main event, it is not at all shocking that Roman is soundly favored at -670.

The only other choice that stands a chance according to these lines is Braun Strowman, who has odds of +200. The Miz has the longest odds of winning the Chamber at +3300, followed by Elias at +2500.

The Raw Women's Championship will be defended by Alexa Bliss in the first ever Women's Chamber, and she is favored at -295 to successfully retain. Sasha Banks has the next best odds at +150.

Below are the current odds:

Men's Elimination Chamber

Roman Reigns -670

Braun Strowman +200

Seth Rollins +600

Finn Balor +1500

John Cena +1500

Elias +2500

The Miz +3300

Women's Elimination Chamber

Alexa Bliss -295

Sasha Banks +150

Bayley +550

Sonya Deville +550

Mickie James +1700

Mandy Rose +3300

