Early WWE Elimination Chamber Betting Odds Set

Both the Men's and Women's Elimination Chamber matches now have betting odds available at Grosvenor Casinos in London. Our friends at Bet Wrestling sent the following:
On the line in the Men's Chamber is a title shot for the Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania. Since Roman Reigns has been rumored all along to be facing Lesnar in the main event, it is not at all shocking that Roman is soundly favored at -670.
The only other choice that stands a chance according to these lines is Braun Strowman, who has odds of +200. The Miz has the longest odds of winning the Chamber at +3300, followed by Elias at +2500.
The Raw Women's Championship will be defended by Alexa Bliss in the first ever Women's Chamber, and she is favored at -295 to successfully retain. Sasha Banks has the next best odds at +150.
Below are the current odds:
Men's Elimination Chamber
Roman Reigns -670
Braun Strowman +200
Seth Rollins +600
Finn Balor +1500
John Cena +1500
Elias +2500
The Miz +3300
Women's Elimination Chamber
Alexa Bliss -295
Sasha Banks +150
Bayley +550
Sonya Deville +550
Mickie James +1700
Mandy Rose +3300
