WWE Live Event Results From Prescott (2/18): Roman Reigns Vs. John Cena, Seth Rollins & Finn Balor

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Eric Robinson for sending in these results from last night's WWE live event in Prescott, AZ:
* Matt Hardy defeated Bray Wyatt.
* Titus O'Neil, Apollo Crews, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson & Goldust defeated Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas, The Revival & Curt Hawkins.
* Akira Tozawa defeated Tony Nese.
* Asuka & Mickie James defeated Absolution. Paige was also there
* Braun Strowman defeated Elias. Elias sang a song about Prescott before the match
* Alexa Bliss beat Sasha Banks to retain her title
* Seth Rollins & Finn Balor defeated The Bar by DQ so the champions retained the Tag Titles. A very good match.
* Roman Reigns defeated John Cena in a really good match. Cena put over Reigns big time after the match.
Biggest pops:
Cena
Asuka
Braun Strowman
Elias
Seth Rollins
Balor
Most heat:
Reigns
The Bar
Axel and Dallas
The Revival