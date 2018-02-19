WWE Live Event Results From Prescott (2/18): Roman Reigns Vs. John Cena, Seth Rollins & Finn Balor

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Eric Robinson for sending in these results from last night's WWE live event in Prescott, AZ:

* Matt Hardy defeated Bray Wyatt.

* Titus O'Neil, Apollo Crews, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson & Goldust defeated Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas, The Revival & Curt Hawkins.

* Akira Tozawa defeated Tony Nese.

* Asuka & Mickie James defeated Absolution. Paige was also there

* Braun Strowman defeated Elias. Elias sang a song about Prescott before the match

* Alexa Bliss beat Sasha Banks to retain her title

* Seth Rollins & Finn Balor defeated The Bar by DQ so the champions retained the Tag Titles. A very good match.

* Roman Reigns defeated John Cena in a really good match. Cena put over Reigns big time after the match.

Biggest pops:

Cena

Asuka

Braun Strowman

Elias

Seth Rollins

Balor

Most heat:

Reigns

The Bar

Axel and Dallas

The Revival