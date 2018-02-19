Emma Talks Her Emmalina Character Not Working In WWE

Tenille Dashwood is best known for her time in WWE where she competed under the ring name Emma. Her WWE career is most remembered for her potential never being utilized properly. She spoke to Lance Storm on his Killing The Town podcast about the ups and downs she experienced.

One of the biggest disappointments of Dashwood's WWE career was the failed "Emmalina" character. When she was coming back from an injury the WWE attempted to change her her gimmick from a tough, hard-nosed wrestler into more of a model-type character. But those plans were scrapped and she returned to her original character when the company determined the Emmalina gimmick wasn't working. Dashwood said the gimmick never fit her at all.

"I wish I had more to say [regarding the character]. I don't know, I guess there was an idea to it and then they kind of realized along the way that it wasn't for me at all. I am not a Diva," Dashwood said. "I am not like that at all, and I just want to wrestle so I think they realized that along the way and said that let's just have her become Emma, to be herself and be able to bring that back around."

Dashwood said she was always satisfied with her original character. She said she identified with it more because it matched her real-life personality.

"I'm comfortable doing [Emma]," she said. "In real life I am a bit of a smart-ass, a bit sarcastic, I like to have fun and joke around, but I also love to wrestle, so I believe it was a combination of everything and it just came out in that character; just move out of the way and let me wrestle."

After being released by the WWE in November, Dashwood has begun taking independent booking and will start working for different promotions. She also recently debuted in Ring Of Honor on Feb. 9, where she will compete in the company's tournament to crown the inaugural ROH Women's Champion. Dashwood said she appreciates how much interest she has garnered on the independent circuit.

"I've been real lucky. A ton of emails came in and just been getting so much support; it's been really amazing," she said. "I'm excited because coming off the Women's Revolution and everything being such a great time for women empowerment, yeah so the schedule is booked crazy solid, basically how far ahead people book shows. I'm going to able to travel down everywhere; in America, some overseas tour, in Canada and finally be able to meet all of my fans on the independent scene, it's going to be awesome."

Dashwood will compete under her real name while she's on the independent circuit. Even though she's excited, she admitted she's a bit nervous to return to that scene.

"That is what is making me so nervous because it's been literally about 6 years since I have worked on the independent circuit," she said. "There is that freedom now of being in control and not worrying about time on the TV and limitations and characters, storylines as much; just being able to go out there to wrestle and enjoy it."

