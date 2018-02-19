Impact Congratulates Jeff Jarrett On WWE HOF Induction

Impact took to Twitter today and congratulated former co-founder Jeff Jarrett on his WWE Hall of Fame induction.

Jarrett co-founded TNA back in 2002 with his father, Jerry Jarrett. Jeff had an off & on relationship with the company from 2013 to 2017. The two sides last parted ways in October 2017.

Jarrett joins Bill Goldberg, Ivory and The Dudley Boyz as confirmed names for the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which takes place on April 6th from New Orleans.

Below is Impact's tweet on Jarrett's induction: