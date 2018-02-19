WrestlingInc.com

Impact Congratulates Jeff Jarrett On WWE HOF Induction

By Marc Middleton | February 19, 2018

Impact took to Twitter today and congratulated former co-founder Jeff Jarrett on his WWE Hall of Fame induction.

Jarrett co-founded TNA back in 2002 with his father, Jerry Jarrett. Jeff had an off & on relationship with the company from 2013 to 2017. The two sides last parted ways in October 2017.

Jarrett joins Bill Goldberg, Ivory and The Dudley Boyz as confirmed names for the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which takes place on April 6th from New Orleans.

Jeff Jarrett On WWE Firing Him On Live TV, Being Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame, AJ Styles
See Also
Jeff Jarrett On WWE Firing Him On Live TV, Being Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame, AJ Styles

Below is Impact's tweet on Jarrett's induction:

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

» WWE Shop: Buy One T-Shirt, Get One $5

Most Popular

Back To Top