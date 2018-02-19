Segment Revealed For Tonight's WWE RAW

WWE has announced that Asuka will address Elimination Chamber opponent Nia Jax on tonight's go-home RAW episode.

As noted, tonight's RAW will also feature six-woman action with RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose vs. Sasha Banks, Bayley and Mickie James, plus a Gauntlet Match with John Cena, Elias, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz.

