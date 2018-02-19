WrestlingInc.com

** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week

By Marc Middleton | February 19, 2018

WWE taped the following matches tonight in Phoenix for this week's Main Event episode:

* The Revival defeated Heath Slater and Rhyno

* Gran Metalik defeated Tony Nese

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

WWE Elimination Chamber Live Coverage This Sunday

Most Popular

Back To Top