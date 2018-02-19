ROH Launches Streaming Service And New Look To Website, Cody Vs. Flip Gordon, Kenny Omega

- Above is Kenny Omega vs. Prince Devitt (Finn Balor) in NJPW's Best of the Super Juniors from 2013. After just over nine minutes of action, Balor would hit Bloody Sunday to get the pinfall victory. This was a semi-finals match and Balor would go on to win the tournament by defeating Alex Shelley in the finals.

- Today, Ring of Honor not only showed off a new look to their official website, but their streaming service, Honor Club, is up and running. Honor Club will be streaming not only PPVs, but ROH's live events too. If fans sign-up at the monthly rate ($9.99), they will get live PPVs 50% off (digital platforms only, not cable/satellite), but if they sign up for the year under their VIP Membership ($119.99), all ROH PPVs will be free. Previously, ROH had a Ringside Membership for fans to get early access to tickets, which will now be rolled into this service. Also included: access to ROH's video library, ROH weekly TV episodes, and receive discounts in the ROH Pro Shop.

See Also News On How Much Hulk Hogan Wanted For Bullet Club Appearance With NJPW

- Flip Gordon will take on Cody at ROH Manhattan Mayhem on March 3 and fans will get to decide the match stipulation. Fans can vote for either a Lumberjack Match, 2 out of 3 Falls, or if Gordon wins, he gets to compete at Cody and The Young Bucks' self-financed All In show on September 1.