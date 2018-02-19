WWE RAW Opens With Moment Of Silence, The Revival On WWE Main Event, Women's Elimination Chamber

- Above is a new promo for the first-ever women's Elimination Chamber match, featuring RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss defending against Sasha Banks, Bayley, Mickie James, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. According to WWE, the winner is set to go on to WrestleMania 34 to defend against Asuka in a singles match or Asuka and Nia Jax in a Triple Threat.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Phoenix for this week's Main Event episode:

* The Revival vs. Heath Slater and Rhyno

* Gran Metalik vs. Tony Nese

Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.

- Tonight's RAW opened with JoJo calling for a moment of silence to remember the victims of last week's school shooting in Parkland, Florida.