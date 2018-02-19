Daniel Bryan Announces SmackDown Match, MLB Players Join Titus Worldwide, Men's Elimination Chamber

- Above is a new promo for next Sunday's men's Elimination Chamber match, featuring Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. Elias vs. Finn Balor vs. John Cena vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz for a shot to face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34.

- SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan has announced The New Day vs. Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable for this week's SmackDown episode. The winners will go on to face SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos at the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view next month. Bryan tweeted:

I've heard enough insults and pancakes being thrown around. So I'm making it official. #TheNewDay will take on @wwegable and @sheltyb803 on #SDLive... and the winner will face @WWEUsos at #WWEFastlane! — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) February 20, 2018

- As seen below, MLB players from the San Francisco Giants were backstage at tonight's RAW in Phoenix as they're in town for spring training. They joined Titus Worldwide with Apollo, Dana Brooke and Titus O'Neil. Curt Hawkins also appears in the video.